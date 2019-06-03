|
BRIAN CHARLES EBER
Loving husband, son and brother
Brian Charles Eber, of Rolla, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019.
He was born to Louis R. Eber and Trudy L. (Moyer) Eber. On April 1, 1995 he married Cheryl (Downey) Eber in Omaha, NE. She survives of the home.
He was preceded in death by his father, Louis R. Eber.
With fond remembrance the family of Brian Charles Eber would like to celebrate Brian's life as he went to be in God's care on 5/31. He was courageous in fighting the progression of Parkinson's disease; however, his body could no longer tolerate the fight. He remained hopeful a cure would be found. Brian had a variety of facets to his personality, he could be funny or serious, but he always put others first. He was a good man who was protective, faithful, an innocent child of God and beloved by those who are missing him today.
Brian will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes: his wife, Cheryl Eber of Rolla; his mother and stepfather, Trudy Bloodsworth and husband H. Robert of Omaha, NE; four sisters, Renee Page, Michele Grace and husband Ray, Colleen Casas and Jean Jirak and husband Bryan, all of Omaha, NE; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Michael and Judith Downey of Rolla; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
A funeral service for Brian C. Eber will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. A visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 8 at the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Princeton, MO.
