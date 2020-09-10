Brian Dean Kridelbaugh, 61, passed away on Sept. 2, 2020. He was born on Nov. 25, 1958, in Grand Rapids, Minn., to his loving parents Leon and Rosemary Kridelbaugh. He grew up exploring the woods with his two brothers and constructing elaborate tree houses and forts. It
was clear from a young age that he was destined to be a builder, while family was always his
foundation.
Brian was a creative and good-humored free spirit. After high school, he made a grand adventure out west, working in the lead mines of Colorado and summiting Mt. Ranier in
Washington state. He eventually returned to his roots in Missouri and gained vocational training in masonry. His true artistic medium was working with natural rock, and he ran his own landscaping business for over 30 years, creating finely crafted rock structures for clients throughout the Rolla and St. James area.
Brian also was an amateur archaeologist who studied Ozark petroforms, which are rock formations constructed by early Native American inhabitants of the region. His work was published in a scientific journal and earned him a research award and recognition among the archaeology community. He regularly volunteered as a steward at several recreation areas to include Mill Creek, which held special meaning to him and his archaeology interests.
Brian will be forever remembered by friends and family to include his father, Leon Kridelbaugh of Rolla; an uncle, Norman Utterback of Lincoln, Neb.; two brothers, Alan and wife Shearry of Cape Girardeau, Mo., and Curt and wife Cathy of Doolittle, Mo.; seven nieces and nephews and twelve great-nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Brian D. Kridelbaugh will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.