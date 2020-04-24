Home

Brooke Kathleen Swallow

Brooke Kathleen Swallow Obituary
Brooke Kathleen Swallow
It is with great sadness the family announces that on Sunday, April 19, 2020, Brooke Kathleen Swallow, passed away suddenly at the age of 25 years. Brooke will be lovingly remembered and mourned by her many family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Anita Williams; and is survived by and will be greatly missed by her brother, Kyle Crews; her half-brothers, Henry and Christian Swallow; her father, Hank Swallow; and step-father, John Williams; her grandparents, Paula Crews (Chuck Knapp) of Vichy, MO and Tom Crews of Lansing, MI; step-grandmother, Judy Williams; her aunts and uncles, Kay (Cody) Warrington, Tom Crews and Ryan Crews, Matt (Marie) Williams and her nephew, Silas Crews, whom she loved dearly.
Brooke will forever be remembered by her extended family and numerous friends for her infectious smile and genuine caring nature. Her life ended way too soon and she will be greatly missed in the hearts of all who knew her.
In accordance with her wishes, no formal funeral or memorial services will be held.
The Family was served by the Britton-Bennett Funeral Home of Steelville, MO.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
