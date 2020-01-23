Home

Bruce Jerome Paige


1946 - 2020
Bruce Jerome Paige Obituary
Bruce Jerome Paige
Beloved Husband, Father, Son, Brother and Friend,
Bruce Jerome Paige was born July 4th, 1946 in Waterloo, Iowa at Allen Memorial Hospital to Robert and Janet Paige. He passed away at Phelps Health Hospital in Rolla, Missouri on January 21st, 2020 in the arms of loving family while under hospice care.
Preceding Bruce in death are his Parents and his wife Carol Jean Paige.
Bruce graduated in 1964 from North High School in West Union, Iowa and later graduated from Parks College in Denver, Colorado in 1983 where he studied computer programming.
Bruce and Carol met while working at a factory in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Their courtship was short since they knew they were meant to be together. On December 18th, 1965 Bruce and Carol married in Cedar Rapids. At the time of Carol's passing in February 2019 they had been married for 53 years.
Bruce loved working with wood and building things and was always in the process of researching his next project. He also had remarkable resiliency which was not quashed by life's disappointments. Bruce had a gentle spirit and a great sense of humor. Many Phelps Health personnel fondly remember his kind and sweet disposition.
Bruce is survived by his four children: Robert Paige (Lecoma, MO), Diane Paige (Oneonta, NY), Renee Hartsook (Ventura, CA) and Elizabeth Reynolds (Sacramento, CA); daughter-in-law Maricel Paige (Lecoma, MO) and son-law Curtis Reynolds (Sacramento, CA); and two step-grandchildren: Kurtis and Mya Reynolds (Sacramento, CA).
Bruce is also survived by two brothers: Barry Paige (West Union, IA) and Brent Paige (Ely, IA).
At the time of his passing, Bruce was a member of Anutt United Methodist Church. He will be missed by his loving and close church family.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
