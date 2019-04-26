|
|
CARL IRVIN CAMPBELL
Beloved husband, father and community member
Carl Irvin Campbell, 88, died Saturday, April 20, 2019 following an episode of heart failure.
Carl was born on October 30, 1930 in Newport News, VA, the son of Caleb and Ruth (Giddings) Campbell. He graduated from Newport News High School in 1948 and worked at the Newport News Shipyard until drafted in 1952. Carl was stationed with the US Marine Corps in Japan during the Korean War.
On August 22, 1954, Carl married his hometown sweetheart, Tommie Anne Herndon and attended Virginia Polytechnic Institute in Blacksburg, VA on the G.I. Bill. He obtained a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and began a career with the US Department of the Navy. Carl worked with electro-optics and was a program manager for submarine periscopes in Washington, D.C before his retirement in 1989.
Carl and Tommie Anne were long-time residents of Woodbridge, VA before moving to Rolla in 2004. For many years in Virginia, Carl served in the local church as leader for the Royal Ambassadors, guiding boys to live a life dedicated to Christ. He also translated for the deaf, taught children's Sunday school, and served as a Deacon. While in Rolla, Carl became a member of Rotary Club, Korean War Veterans, and the National Association for Retired Federal Employees. He was also an active member of Salem Avenue Baptist Church, serving as Deacon and adult Sunday School Teacher. He enjoyed volunteering in the childcare, as well as working with the retirees on landscaping projects. Carl will be remembered for his smile, his hugs, and his infamous question: "Have I told you today that I love you?"
Besides his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his brother, Caleb Guy Campbell, Jr. Carl is survived by his wife of 64 years, Tommie Anne of Rolla, MO; daughter Lynne (Ken) Bergman of Rolla, MO; son Michael (Petya) Campbell of Alexandria, VA; grandchildren, Jeff (Amanda) Bergman of Springfield, MO, David Bergman, and Eva Campbell; and nieces and nephews in Virginia.
Visitation will be on Saturday, April 27 from 11-1 pm with funeral service following at James and Gahr Mortuary of Rolla. Burial will take place in Newport News, VA at a later date. Memorials may be made to Salem Avenue Baptist Church, Hwy 72 in Rolla, MO.
