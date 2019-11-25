|
|
Carl J. Berry
Carl J. Berry, of Houston, MO, formerly of Rolla, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the age of 94.
He was born on March 25, 1925 in Zion, MO to the late Newton and Haley Berry. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his first wife, Maxine (Duncan) Berry in 1990; and a son, Stanley Berry in 2011.
Carl enjoyed fishing, camping and hunting. He loved anything to do with the outdoors. Carl was employed at the U.S. Post Office in Rolla for over 20 years. He was a Navy WWII veteran.
Carl will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes: his wife, Audrey Berry of Houston, MO; a son, Dennis Berry and husband Dale York of Austin, TX; a stepdaughter, Donna Kelley and husband Gary of Rogersville, MO; a stepson, James Brown; one sister, Goldie Elliott and husband Al; three grandchildren, Jennifer Berry, Christopher Berry and wife Elizabeth, and Johannah Moore and husband Ryan; three great grandchildren; Natalyn, Lukas and Gena; four step grandchildren; ten step great grandchildren; and seven step great great grandchildren, one due in January.
A funeral service for Carl J. Berry will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment with military honors will follow in the Ozark Hills Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019