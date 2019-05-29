|
CAROL E. FOSTER
Loving wife, mother and grandmother
Carol E. Foster, of Rolla, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the age of 53.
She was born in Rolla on February 6, 1966 to J.C. Umlauf and Carolyn (Walls) Umlauf.
On April 6, 1984, she married Keith Foster and they were later blessed with four children.
Carol worked as a Customer Service Representative for Kroger's Grocery Store in Rolla.
She will be greatly missed by her loving family which includes her husband of 35 years, Keith Foster, of Rolla; four children, Jeff Foster, of Kansas City, MO, Ashley Jungferman and husband Brian, of Rolla, Kyle Foster, of Columbia, MO, and Shelby Foster, of Panama City, FL; her mother, Carolyn Paxston, of Rolla; father, J.C. Umlauf, also of Rolla; one brother, John Umlauf, of Rolla; two sisters, Christy Porter, of Licking, MO and Crystal Smith, of Rolla; three grandchildren, Bailey and Alaina Jungferman and Hayden Foster; special aunt, Becky Walls, of Rolla; Carol's canine companion, Sam; other extended family members and many dear friends.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Carol Foster will be held at 5 pm Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service Friday beginning at 4 pm at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the .
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral home in Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from May 29 to May 30, 2019