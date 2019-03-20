Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rolla Cremation and Memorial Service
11930 County Road 2070
Rolla, MO 65401
(573) 341-0220
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Marie (Dietz) Johnson


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carol Marie (Dietz) Johnson Obituary
CAROL MARIE (DIETZ) JOHNSON
Beloved mother loved travel
Carol Marie (Dietz) Johnson died unexpectedly March 6, 2019, at Phelps County Regional Medical Center of natural causes. She was 80 years old, born July 26, 1938, in St. Louis, Missouri, the youngest child of William E. Dietz and Bertha (Lorey) Dietz.
Carol graduated from Webster High School in Webster Groves, Missouri, in 1957, but spent most of her adult life as a Rolla resident. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Rolla, and she had an independent spirit (some might even have said stubborn). She was intelligent and generous.
She loved to travel, whether it was planning family vacations, traveling with her husband to international locations such as Japan, Brazil, and Germany, going to Las Vegas to gamble with her best friend, or taking bus tours to places such as Washington, D.C., and New York City.
She enjoyed bowling, gambling, crafts ranging from flower arranging to ceramic painting to knitting, Rodgers and Hammerstein musicals, watching movies, and playing cards. She loved animals, whether it was pets such as her poodle Susie and her cat Pepper, or watching and identifying the birds at her backyard feeder.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents and by siblings Charles Dietz, Kenney Decker Dietz, and Verna (Decker Dietz) Gruebel.
Surviving are her daughters, Deborah Lockridge of Birmingham, Alabama, and Patricia Moore of Ottawa, Illinois; her granddaughter Capra Lockridge of Birmingham, Alabama; her sister Barbara Dietz (Bill "Gordon") Wilson of Lebanon, Missouri; and former spouse Richard Johnson of Peoria, Illinois.
Special thanks to lifelong friend Pat Look; to her "Jill of all trades" helper for the past decade, Mona Brown; and to the helpful and caring folks at Rolla Cremation and Memorial.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, in honor of Carol's love of animals, donations may be made to help build a new animal shelter in Rolla; more information at www.saverollaanimals.org.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now