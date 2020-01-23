|
Carolyn Sue Harris
Carolyn Sue Harris, of Rolla, passed away at the age of 80 on Sunday, January 19th, 2020. She was born on September 6th, 1939, in Poplar Bluff, MO to the late Buell and Dorothy Anspach. On August 23rd, 1959, she married her high school sweetheart, Bob Harris, and the couple was blessed with 3 sons.
Over the course of her life, Carolyn was a singer for radio commercials, worked in the registrar's office at the Missouri School of Mines (now Missouri S&T), assembled motherboards for personal computers before personal computers were a thing, and taught exercise classes here in Rolla. But the thing she was most proud of was her family.
Carolyn enjoyed playing bridge, board games and especially playing golf with her "posse" of friends. She was a member of the Greentree Christian Church in Rolla for the past 21 years and enjoyed the fellowship of the parishioners and her fellow greeters. Her greatest joy, though, was in getting together with her family and especially her 3 sons and their families.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Bob, of Rolla, sister Margaret Holten and husband Ben of Columbus, GA, son Mike and wife Whitney of Kansas City, MO, son Mark and wife Margie of Richland, MO, son Steve and wife Cassi of Rolla, 6 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 10am Saturday, January 25th, at Greentree Christian Church, 800 Greentree Rd, Rolla, MO. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Rolla Lions Club, PO Box 244, Rolla, MO, 65401-0244, which will use the donations to benefit the Mid South Lions Eye Research Foundation.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020