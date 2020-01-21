|
Carolyn Sue Mohr
Carolyn Sue Mohr, 77, of Huntsville, Mo, passed away peacefully at her granddaughter's home in Centralia, Saturday, January 18th, 2020. She was born June 16th, 1942 in Clifton Hill, Mo to William Robert and Claudia Corene (Gorham) Stringer.
Prior to retirement Carolyn enjoyed working as a paramedic at General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital.
She was married to George Dale Mohr on October 30th, 1964, he preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were her parents, her step-father Fred Biere, a brother Delbert Stringer, a grandson Ryan Mohr, and her five children Debbie Crutchfield, Nancy Crutchfield, Ricky Crutchfield, Robbie Mohr, and Jim Crutchfield.
Carolyn is survived by many who loved her, her daughter in law Mary Crutchfield of Moberly, daughter in law and close friend Sonya Ballard of Rolla, Close friend Lisa Warga, Sister Maxine Holt of Des Moines, Brother Wendall Stringer and wife Louise of Des Moines, her grandchildren Angela Hutchison and husband Levi, Shanna Taylor and husband Jason, Brianne Haynes, Justin Feingold and wife Ashley, Daryl Pauley, Jimmy Crutchfield and wife Kasey, Anna Crutchfield, Austin Crutchfield, Nathan Crutchfield, Steven Crutchfield, Amanda Crisp, and Aaron Crisp, 18 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild and many friends who loved her dearly.
Carolyn loved to crochet, sewing, cooking, yard sale hunting, and travelling in her younger years. She was fondly known as Cake Grandma and Grandma George. She was well known for her sarcastic wit and her loving heart. She will be greatly missed.
Memorial services to be held Saturday January 25th, 2020 at 1:00pm at the Roach Union Church located at 16355 County Road 8200 Rolla, MO 65401.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020