Chad Edison Callen
Loving husband, son, and brother and outdoorsman
Chad Edison Callen, of Newburg, MO, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the age of 53.
He was born in Rolla on January 17, 1966 to Gary Callen and Margaret (Kauffman) Lemay.
On June 15, 1990 he married his best friend, Melissa ( Harris) Callen, who survives.
Chad was a talented carpenter by trade. He also was a self-employed Home Inspector and most recently worked for M.O.C.A. as an Energy Auditor out of their Richland office.
He loved hunting for trophy bucks, fishing and combing the woods for morels and arrowheads. He had a devoted love for his animals and also cherished his many friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Lemay; and his grandparents, Clark and Lucille Kauffman and Earnest and Lottie Callen.
Chad will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes his wife, Melissa Callen, of Newburg; his father, Gary Callen, also of Newburg; one brother, Ladd Callen, of Rolla; stepfather, Edison Lemay, of Merriett Island, FL; stepsister, Kimberly McDaniel, also of Merriett Island, FL; sister-in-law, Ronda Sparks, of Rolla; nieces, nephews, other extended family members and many friends.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Chad Callen will be held at 7 pm Monday, June 24, 2019 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 5 pm at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Rolla Animal Shelter.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from June 21 to June 22, 2019