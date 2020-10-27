1/
Charles A. "Chuck" Marling
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles A. "Chuck" Marling, of Rolla, MO, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at the age of 84.
He was born on June 26, 1936 in Phelps County, MO to the late Dr. P.P. Marling and Louise (Light) Marling.
In addition to his parents, Chuck was also preceded in death by a brother, Joe Marling on June 10, 1996.
Chuck was a longtime owner and operator of the Marling Barber Shop in Rolla. He was also a member of the Missouri National Guard for many years.
Chuck will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes: his sister-in-law, Delinda Marling of Springfield, MO; one niece, Sara Brodersen and husband, Danny of Springfield, MO; two nephews, Steve Marling and wife, Julie of O'Fallon, MO and Kevin Marling and wife, Jackie of Rolla, MO; a host of great nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends.
A graveside service for Charles A. Marling will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Rolla City Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Null & Son Funeral Home
1010 Kingshighway
Rolla, MO 65401
(573) 364-1200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Null & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved