Charles A. "Chuck" Marling, of Rolla, MO, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at the age of 84.
He was born on June 26, 1936 in Phelps County, MO to the late Dr. P.P. Marling and Louise (Light) Marling.
In addition to his parents, Chuck was also preceded in death by a brother, Joe Marling on June 10, 1996.
Chuck was a longtime owner and operator of the Marling Barber Shop in Rolla. He was also a member of the Missouri National Guard for many years.
Chuck will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes: his sister-in-law, Delinda Marling of Springfield, MO; one niece, Sara Brodersen and husband, Danny of Springfield, MO; two nephews, Steve Marling and wife, Julie of O'Fallon, MO and Kevin Marling and wife, Jackie of Rolla, MO; a host of great nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends.
A graveside service for Charles A. Marling will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Rolla City Cemetery.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.