Charles A. Scott
Loving husband, father and grandfather
Charles A. Scott, of Rolla, MO, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the age of 87.
He was born on December 27, 1931 in Mulberry, FL to the late Houston Scott and Lois (Mills) Scott. In 1955, he married Marlowe (Pipkin) Scott in Nahunta, GA.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Frank Scott and Jerry Scott; one sister, Vay Scott; and one great grandson, Samuel Luke Scott.
Charles was raised with his brothers and sister in the Florida Baptist Children Home of Arcadia. During the Depression, his father traveled away from home in hopes of finding employment to care for the four children. His mother, Lois, unfortunately fell ill and succumbed to pneumonia when Charles was just three years of age.
Before graduating early from high school, Charles enlisted in the Florida Army National Guard. He was activated for federal service during the Korean War, where he provided security for soldiers traveling by train in the Southeastern United States with the 3444th MP Detachment. After high school, he also attended and graduated from Brewton-Parker Junior College.
After being honorably discharged from the Army in December of 1952, he returned to Arcadia, Florida to meet, Marlowe, the love of his life and his wife of 63 years. Charles began his career with USGS in field surveys and moved to Rolla in 1962. Charles and Marlowe raised their four children; Kevin, Melinda, Lisa and Craig on their small farm south of Rolla. In addition to farming, Charles loved trout fishing at Maramec Springs with his friends and family.
Charles retired from USGS in Rolla after 35 years of service, working as a supervisory cartographer. He was a member and deacon of the First Baptist Church of Rolla for 57 years and loved singing in the choir on Sundays for the majority of those years.
Charles will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes: his wife, Marlowe Scott of Rolla, MO; four children, Kevin Scott and wife Lori of McKinney, TX, Melinda Craig and husband Brian of Mansfield, TX, Lisa Burris and husband Jimmy Don of McKinney, TX, and Craig Scott and wife Pam of Overland Park, KS; twenty two grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.
A funeral service for Charles A. Scott will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment will follow in the Ozark Hills Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Veteran's Memorial Park or the Florida Baptist Children's Home.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019