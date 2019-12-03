Home

Charles Alfred Hell Obituary
Charles Alfred Hell
Charles Alfred Hell of Rolla, Missouri passed away November 27, 2019 at the age of 91. He was born January 3, 1928 to John Howard Hell and Agnes Louise Hell in St. Louis, MO.
He was married in 1947 to the love of his life, Peggy Houlahan; this union was blessed with three children.
He was a proud veteran of the US Army, long time member of the Phelps County Genealogical Society and retired from AT&T as a methods specialist in 1985. Charles was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend who will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
Charles is survived by his loving wife of seventy-two years, Peggy (Houlahan) Hell of Rolla, Missouri; children, John Hell of Richmond, Virginia, Ann Lloyd (Richard) of Atlanta, Georgia and Nancy Hell of St. Louis, Missouri; grandchildren; Jesse Hell (Lori) and Lily Bailey; great grandfather of Delaney Jane Hell; cousins Howard Hill and Susan Jordan and dear friend Doug Bullock.
Visitation for family and friends was held from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at James and Gahr Mortuary, 1651 Hwy 72 East, Rolla, MO 65401 on Monday, December 2, 2019 followed by a graveside service at Rolla Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a .
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
