|
|
Charles Cordell Jenkins
Charles Cordell Jenkins entered this world at Duke, Missouri on November 24, 1924, the second son born to James and Mary (Robbins) Jenkins. Cordell was born with a tenacious drive to excel and a strong work ethic. As a young boy, he won a steady supply of pencils each Friday in school math and spelling bees. At the age of 18, Charles was drafted into the United States Army and was soon part of the Allied effort in Europe. PFC Jenkins served 29 months overseas in England, France, Germany, and Belgium. In England, he worked in a supply depot in preparation for D-Day. When stationed in Liege, Belgium, he was subjected to constant bombing while guarding prisoners of war. For his efforts, he was decorated with two Bronze Stars, the Good Conduct Medal, as well as other overseas bars and ribbons.
Upon returning home, Charles moved to St. Louis and found employment at Wagner Electric. On September 25, 1948, he married Juanita Hobbs and later settled in Millstadt, Illinois. He worked as a union carpenter and owned a gas station, while also driving to Vichy, Missouri on weekends to manage his farm. In 1975, he and Juanita returned to Missouri settling on their acreage. He continued to work in construction and farming until he was well into his eighties. Charles was a member and deacon at Bethel Primitive Baptist Church in Flat, Missouri.
Charles was known for his generosity with his family. He bought his mother's first electric washing machine and never hesitated to roll up his sleeves and pitch in wherever he was needed. He was always willing to help his children in any way he could. Charles relished life and never met a stranger. He was well known for his ease of speaking with others. His stories about his childhood and his witty adages are often quoted by his family and will be fondly handed down to the next generation.
Just nine days short of his 95th birthday, Charles entered into rest on November 15, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents (James and Mary Jenkins); wife (Juanita Hobbs Jenkins); one stillborn daughter (Mary Catherine Jenkins); two grandchildren (Jeffrey Miller and Marla Vogt); three brothers, Don (Mae) Jenkins, Tom (June) Jenkins, and Larry Jenkins; and two sisters, Bonnie (Cecil) Harris and Betty Glasscock; a sister-in-law, Ada Jenkins; and a brother-in-law, Gerald Harris. Family members left to mourn Charles include his sister, Norma Harris; his brother, Lester Jenkins; a brother-in-law, Owen Glasscock; his daughters, Sharon (Mike) Miller, Debbie (Gary) Ham, and Anita (Les) Lewis; as well as his son, Chuck (Jami) Jenkins. Grandchildren who will miss him include: Steve Miller, Sarah (Dennis) Collingsworth, Jenny Koerber, Adam Koerber, Paul (Kristi) Ham, Matt (Karen) Ham, Cord (Dana) Jenkins, Claire (Aaron) McCartney, Julia Rigsby, Justine (Cole) Meier, Aaron (Bethany) Stratman, Matthew Stratman, Daniel Stratman, John (Sasha) Stratman; as well as 21 great-grandchildren who will be entertained with stories about their Papa Jenkins.
Funeral services for Charles Cordell Jenkins were held November 19, 2019 at Null and Son Funeral Home with Elder Tom Jenkins officiating. He was laid to rest at Smith Cemetery in Flat, Missouri.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019