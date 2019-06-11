|
Rev. Charles Donald Pardee
Dedicated son of God, cyclist and traveler
Rev. Charles Donald Pardee was born September 30, 1954 in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Donald and Concetta (Chetty) (Donati) Pardee. He died, age 64, June 9th, 2019 in St. Louis, Missouri.
Charles was ordained to the Holy Priesthood in the Diocese of Jefferson City, Missouri on June 9th, 1984. He died on the day of his 35th anniversary as a Priest. He served in many parishes throughout the diocese, including parishes in Jefferson City, Rolla, Macon, Bevier, Boonville, Columbia, Loose Creek, Bonnots Mill, St. James and Rosati. And he served in prison ministry for several years in Jefferson City.
Charles' parents, Donald and Chetty Pardee, preceded him in death. He is survived by his brother Mark Pardee and his wife Sharon of Gulfport, Mississippi and their two children, Anthony Pardee and wife Monica of Minneapolis, Minnesota and Angela Pardee of Jacksonville, Florida. He also leaves many cousins and extended family, brother priests and other religious, and so many people who were part of his parish and prison ministry families in the many places he was assigned throughout central Missouri during his 35 years as a Priest.
Father Pardee was an excellent homilist and cyclist. He was noted for traveling to unique destinations around the globe and had traveled to all 50 states, well over 100 countries and every continent. He lived a frugal lifestyle. He grew up on a farm in Rosati (grapes and cattle) and always loved that life. Despite all his travels he always indicated he loved most the beauty of Missouri's fields and vineyards.
He was the primary caregiver for his father, Don, and mother, Chetty, during their final years.
Visitation will be Sunday, June 16, 2019 from2-8 p.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Rosati.
Vigil Service will be held at 4:00 pm. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Rosati.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Rosati. Burial will be in the family plot in St. Anthony Cemetery in Rosati.
Memorials may be made to the St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery in Rosati.
