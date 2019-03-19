|
|
CHARLES EUGENE PENNEBAKER
Loving husband, father, and grandfather
Charles Eugene Pennebaker, age 93, of Dixon, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019, at Missouri Veteran Home in St. James. He was born in Charleston, MO on September 29, 1925, son of the late Edward Wade and Frocie Lee (Smith) Pennebaker. On April 23, 1947, in St. Louis, Charles was married to Norma May Crane, who survives at their home.
Charles served as Staff Sergeant with the 817th Engineer Aviation Battalion in the Army Air Corp. from September 17, 1945 until his honorable discharge on August 17, 1948.
He worked as a carpenter for many years in the Phelps and Pulaski County area. Charles retired from ministry of Southern Baptist at the age of 75. He was a devoted member of Sheppard Baptist Church in Dixon and Pulaski County Baptist Association.
In addition to his loving wife, Norma Pennebaker, he is also survived by two daughters, Lynn Shelton (Steve) of Dixon and Myra Rollins (Mark) of Battlefield; six grandchildren, Rex Pennebaker, Adam Shelton, Ambra Quick, Aaron Quick, Danielle Cale, and Jennifer Dykes; five great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson and one great-great-granddaughter due in April; one brother, Bob Pennebaker (Minnie) of Daisey and several nieces, nephews, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Dale Allen Pennebaker; three brothers, and three sisters.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., with services immediately following at 11 a.m., on Thursday, March 21, at Sheppard Baptist Church in Dixon with Austin McCormick officiating. Interment with military honors will be held in Pisgah Cemetery near Dixon.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Sheppard Baptist Church in Dixon.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fancher-Rekus Funeral Home in Iberia.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.fancher-rekusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019