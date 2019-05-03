|
CHARLOTTE PALMER
Loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend
Charlotte Palmer, beloved wife of Saul Palmer, passed away April 28, 2019 at the age of 84. She was born October 8, 1934 in Tallulah, Louisiana to the late Elijah and Emma (Simms) Wiley.
Charlotte loved to fish, garden and go antique hunting.
She also loved to cook and was employed to do so. One of her favorite cooking jobs was for children in a daycare. They really loved her and she loved them.
Playing bingo was one of her favorite things to do with friends, especially with Esther Robertson.
Charlotte was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.
Charlotte is survived by Saul Palmer of Rolla, MO; daughter, Martha Reed of Indianapolis, IN; step-children, Carl ( Audrey) Nichols of Little Rock, AR, Clarence Palmer of Kansas City, MO, Helaine (Dre) Freeman of Little Rock, AR, Pauline (Joe) Berry of Kansas City, MO, Sibylle Palmer of Kent, WA, Sudi (Howard) Hayford of Kent, OH; brother, Willie Wiley of Indianapolis, IN; sister, Emma Wiley of Tallulah, LA; 33 grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Charlotte was preceded in death by two sons, Arron and Willie Wiley; one daughter, Yolanda Palmer; one grandson, Antonio; five brothers and two sisters.
Funeral service for Charlotte Palmer will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, May 5, 2019 at the Rolla Chapel of the James and Gahr Mortuary, Rolla, Missouri with Rev. Bob Johnston officiating. Interment will be held in the Ozark Hills Memorial Garden, Rolla, Missouri. A Visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service from 10:00AM until service time at 11:00AM at the Rolla Chapel of the James and Gahr Mortuary, Rolla, Missouri. Memorials are suggested to the . Cards are available at all James and Gahr Locations.
John 14:1-4
Published in The Rolla Daily News from May 3 to May 4, 2019