Chelsey Anna Irene Ford
Chelsey Anna Irene Ford, of Newburg, MO, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at the age of 25.
She was born on January 26, 1994 in Moberly, MO to Anthony Smith and Tina Christine (Patterson) Smith. On May 31, 2015 she married Scott Ford.
She is preceded in death by her father, Tony Smith in 2010; grandparents, Hubert and Betty Patterson and Kenneth Smith; two aunts, Ina Carroll and Angie Smith; and her mother-in-law, Rena Ford.
Chelsey lived life to the fullest. She loved making everyone laugh, as well as singing. She enjoyed everything outdoors and playing the saxophone. When she smiled, her smile brightened the whole room.
Chelsey will be sadly missed by her surviving family which includes: her husband, Scott Ford of Rolla; her mother, Tina Smith of Newburg, MO; four sons, Karsten and Ryker of Holts Summit, MO, Lane of Alton, MO, Brantley of St. James, MO; a daughter, Aliecha of St. James, MO; two brothers, Kyle Smith and fiancée Kathlyn and Shane Smith, all of Newburg, MO; two sisters, Kendra Smith of Rolla, MO and Tabitha Smith of Newburg, MO; and her grandmother, Barbara Smith of Edgar Springs, MO.
A funeral service for Chelsey Ford will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the .
Online condolences may be offered to www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019