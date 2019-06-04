|
|
CHESTER HUGH BAKER
Generous and skilled Engineer
Chester Hugh Baker, age 104 , passed away peacefully Sunday, January 27, 2019 at Rolla Presbyterian Manor. Chester was born August 30, 1914 in Shibboleth (Cadet, MO) to Robert and Dora Baker.
A graduate of Potosi High School in 1933, Chester and Evelyn Carr were married in 1939. Chester proudly served in the U.S. Navy in the South Pacific during WWII from 1943 - 1945.
As a 1955 Civil Engineer graduate of Missouri Science &Technology, he was employed by the U.S. Geological Survey in Rolla for his entire working career. Chester's affiliations include Registered Professional Engineers, member of the American and Missouri Society of Professional Engineers, Chi Epsilon Honor Society, the Potosi Masonic Lodge #131 A.F.& A.M. , and the American Legion.
Chester and Evelyn's generosity established a scholarship fund for Potosi High School graduates. In addition, they helped fund the Baker Greenhouse atop the Civil Engineering Building at MS&T in Rolla. Chester loved helping others - both personally and professionally -- with their construction and rehab projects. His skills were unrivaled and greatly appreciated by all. He will be missed.
Chester was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn in 1995. In addition to his parents, Chester was also preceded in death by his brothers, John, Buryle, Ben, Don, and Jim Baker -- as well as two infant siblings, Albert and Dorothy Baker.
His memory will be cherished by his sister, Mary Ann DeGonia of Potosi, MO, and many nieces, nephews, great- and great-great nieces/nephews, and countless friends. The family wishes to thank the patient and caring staff at Rolla Presbyterian Manor.
A graveside memorial service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the New Masonic Cemetery in Potosi, MO.
Memorial contributions gratefully appreciated to MS&T/ Environmental Engineering Department; the Potosi High School/Baker Scholarship Fund, or the .
Online condolences at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from June 4 to June 5, 2019