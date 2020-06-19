On April 23, 2020 an amazing partner, great dad, loyal friend and all around well loved man left this earth unexpectedly from complications of hypertension ultimately leading to a stroke which took him from a life that he had just started to truly live. Christopher Wayne Beck, currently of Salem, Missouri, previously of Rolla, Missouri, was born October 17, 1974 in St. Louis, Missouri. Chris is survived and loved by many. He leaves behind his partner, Kristina (Keltz) Gansner; parents; Steve and Shirley Beck and Terry Marshall; siblings, Shannon, Brittany, Sarah, Chance and Eve. His children; Jayce Mathis, Cole Beck, Layla Beck, Lakota Beck and Echo Beck; Former wife and good friend, Misty (McCormack) Beck along with aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends.

Chris attended Rolla High School, graduating from Farmington High School.

Truly able to start loving life and living it to the fullest, encouraging all those around him to do the same. Chris was well known for his unique sense of humor, wittiness, intelligence, sarcasm, ability to put a smile on the face of anyone, his vast knowledge of interesting and oftentimes complete useless facts and of course his ability to spoil every movie you took the risk of watching with him as he used his photographic memory to recite every line before it happened. Chris made lifelong friends everywhere he went. Enjoyed the outdoors, camping and floating. Loving to spend the perfect day on a motorcycle, nature's beauty around him on winding backroads. His love and appreciation for music evident in every choice of song or lyric sang. His proudest accomplishments in life were each and everyone of his children, whom he spoke of often and loved with everything he had.

Throughout his adulthood Chris wore many hats and reached different varieties of success; such as car salesman, painter, construction and business owner of The Delivery Dogs.

Our hearts broke the day he left this world behind. While his spiritual presence is felt strongly as he continues to watch over those left behind, it is not the same as the physical presence of a man such as he was. Chris will forever be missed, the void left where he once stood, will remain very prominent in our lives for a long time. A man that cannot and will not ever be forgotten and will continue to be loved by many as we keep his memory alive in our hearts, our thoughts and daily lives.

