Cinda "Cindy" Lea Stevenson
Cinda (Cindy) Lea Stevenson, of Rolla, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the age of 59.
She was born on March 28, 1960 to the late Chester Lee Evans and Shirley Rose (Mathis) Evans. On September 3, 1977, she married Eugene R. Stevenson.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by an infant sister, Connie Jo Evans.
Cindy enjoyed scrapbooking, attending church and cooking. Cindy was the center of the universe to her family. She loved spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and friends. Those who knew Cindy know that she brought an unmatched level of goodness and kindness into the world.
Cindy will be sadly missed by her surviving family which includes: her husband, Eugene R. Stevenson of Rolla; a daughter, Nicole Medina and husband Gabe of Rolla; a son, Jacob Stevenson and companion, Jaymie Bean of Rolla; two brothers, Michael Evans and companion, Edna Tyler of Sterling, VA and Deanie Evans of Doolittle, MO; one sister, Janet Evans of Doolittle, MO; four grandchildren, Mackenzie, Matea, Andre and Kyrslyn; a sister-in-law, Angel Schafer and husband Eric of Portland, OR; a brother-in-law, Richard Stevenson and wife Marla of Rolla; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for Cindy L. Stevenson will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the Central Community Church of God in Rolla. Interment will follow in the Pea Ridge Cemetery in Doolittle. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. at the church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Central Community Church of God.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News on Nov. 14, 2019