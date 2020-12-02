Clyde Ernest Lewis of St. James, Missouri, was born on November 1, 1921, in O'Teen, North Carolina. He was united in marriage to Elsie Fern Maxwell on August 29, 1942. On Saturday, November 28, 2020, Clyde was called to return home to his Lord and to be with Fern, the love of his life, who preceded him in death in 2011.

Clyde was a retired Letter Carrier, having worked his entire career with the Postal Service in Rolla, MO. He was an "early to bed, early to rise" hard worker in all aspects for his entire life. He was always "Mr. Fixit" and enjoyed being able to figure out how to make just about any repair needed. He also loved heating the home with firewood, and spent many fall and winter days cutting, chopping, and storing wood for the winter fires. An avid gardener who shared the bounty of his harvests with many friends and relatives over many decades, he spent most spring and summer days preparing and planting his garden, or caring-for and harvesting his crops. He was particularly fond of raising and sharing strawberries and he supplied the tasty treats for many to enjoy. He also looked forward to his annual deer hunting, and in mid-life years, did a lot of fishing in the Dryfork Creek which was only a few steps from their country home. Clyde also looked forward to family and extended-family gatherings in this home of over 50 years which was always the gathering place for holidays.

Clyde was a devout man who read and studied his Bible, and shared his beliefs in his Creator with many others by teaching adult Sunday School classes. He would never say "no" to anyone who asked him for help, and was always there for those in need. In his latest years, Clyde often mentioned that it would be a great honor to live to be 100, though he would also frequently say, "but I'm ready anytime". So that time came and the Lord called him home before he made it all the way to the century mark. But Clyde gave life a good, full run, was always lively, naturally humorous, and stayed curious and truly interested in everything that was going on. Whatever else he faced or endured to encumber him, he always rose above it, and was still spirited and witty to the end.

He was preceded in death by his dear wife Fern (Maxwell), his parents, Sabra (Price) and H. Clyde Lewis, and by all his siblings: his twin sister Mae Jones, and other brothers and sisters, Geraldine Rosenburg, Elsie Atwell, Chester Lewis, and Charles Lewis.

Clyde is survived by his children: two daughters, Theresa Sorrell of Rolla, Missouri, and Patricia Herring and her husband Bruce of Orange Park, Florida; two sons, Bruce Lewis of Fairview Heights, Illinois, and Michael Lewis of Fayetteville, Arkansas; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; other relatives and many friends.

A memorial service may be planned for announcement at a future date.

