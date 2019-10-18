|
|
Clyde Wilford Curtis
Clyde Wilford Curtis of Rolla, Missouri passed away peacefully at the Missouri Veterans Home in St. James, Missouri on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the age of 93. He was born in Lecoma, Missouri on December 22, 1925 to the late Thomas and Cora (Schmedeke) Curtis.
After receiving his diploma, Clyde joined the United States Army proudly serving during World War II. He was always a hard worker, his first job was as a carpenters helper in Rolla at the age of sixteen. He then moved to St. Louis, where he worked as a machinist for most of his adult life. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Barbara Ann Brayshaw on May 31, 1969. Once retired, Clyde and Barbara moved back to Rolla in 1988. They spent their retirement traveling and spending time together. He was a longtime member of the Salem Avenue Baptist Church, Rolla, Missouri. He was a great man who will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
Clyde is survived by one brother, Lewis (Dorlas) Curtis of Holt Summit, Missouri; sister-in-law, Nona Curtis of Newburg, Missouri and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Clyde was preceded in death by his wife Barbara; brothers, Vernon, Walter, Elven and Harold; sisters-in-law, Edna, Beulah and Lorene.
Funeral services for Clyde Curtis will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 2:00:M at the Rolla Chapel of the James and Gahr Mortuary, Rolla, Missouri with Lewis Curtis officiating. Interment will be in the Victor Cemetery, Anutt, Missouri. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service from 1:00PM until service time also at the Rolla Chapel of the James and Gahr Mortuary, Rolla, Missouri. Memorials are suggested to the Victor Cemetery. Cards are available at all James and Gahr locations.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019