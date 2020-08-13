1/1
Connie Alice (Brooks) Keys
1947 - 2020
Connie Alice Kays
Connie Alice Kays, 73, of Poplar Bluff, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2020. She was born May 10, 1947 to the late Richard and Allene (Hance) Brooks in Rolla, MO.
Connie enjoyed playing bingo, doing crafts, researching genealogy and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her two sons; Mike Brooks of Poplar Bluff and Bill Brooks of Salem, VA; six grandchildren, Derek Brooks, Sarah Ellis and Hailey Brooks of Poplar Bluff; Joey, Julie and Billy Jr. of Salem, VA as well as 12 great-grandchildren.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and a grandchild, Bobby.
A memorial celebration of life will be held at the Fitch-Hillis Chapel on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM.
Online condolences can be made at fitchhillisfh.com.

Published in The Rolla Daily News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
