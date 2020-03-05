|
Connie Louise (Michl) Hall
Connie Louise (Michl) Hall of Rolla, Missouri passed away peacefully on January 22, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born in Newton, Illinois on October 13, 1930 to the late Ed and Ethel (Foltz) Michl.
Connie was united in marriage to the love of her life, Edward Hall, Jr. on September 6, 1950; this union was blessed with seven children. Connie was a loving and devoted wife to her husband until his death on August 15, 2007; they enjoyed traveling up North and camping. She was a long-time server at Zeno's Restaurant in Rolla where she made many friends during her thirty-eight years career there before their closing. Once Zeno's closed, she continued her service with the Scheffer family for five more years at Sybill's Restaurant in St. James, before finally retiring. Connie spent the last few months of her life living at Oak Pointe Assisted Living, where she made many friends with the residents and staff members, she always felt at home there and her family knew she was always well taken care of.
Connie was a friend to many, but her greatest love was for her children and grandchildren. She was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt and friend who will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.
Connie is survived by her children, Michael Hall of Mexico, Missouri, Mickey (Vanessa) Hall of Lebanon, Tennessee, Cindy Scearce (Brian Fiehler) of Rolla, Missouri, Dan Hall of Rolla Missouri and Betty Sutterfield of Pottsville, Arkansas; grandchildren, Jon (Stephanie) Hall, Andrea (Soloman) Gold, Benjamin Hall, Arlo Hall, Spencer Hall, Christopher Blankenship, Austin Sutterfield, Jeffrey (Josi) Fiehler and Candice Hall; great-grandchildren, Noah Hall, Olivia Hall, Mya Hall, Sydha Hall and Arie Gold; a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, Connie was preceded in death by her son, David Hall; daughter, Mary Hall; siblings, Ruby Kraft, Raymond Michl, Faye Waterstradt, Gerald Michl, Maurice Michl and Eddie Michl.
The entire Hall family would like to thank the staff of Oak Pointe Asssited Living as well as Phelps Health Hospice for their kindness during this difficult time.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 1:00PM until 4:00PM at Sybill's, St. James, Missouri. Memorials are suggested to Phelps Health Hospice. Cards are available at all James and Gahr locations.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020