Cornell Alvin Licklider, of Rosati, MO, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the age of 92.
He was born on December 8, 1927 in Jake's Prairie, MO to the late Oscar Licklider and Sadie (Monda) Licklider. On September 2, 1950 he married Wanda (Lewis) Licklider. She preceded him in death on November 27, 1992.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by two granddaughters, Casey Jo Licklider in 1987 and Nichole Licklider in 2014; one brother, Carlyle Licklider; and three sisters, Erma Grayson, Wilda Casarotto and Waneta Green.
Cornell grew up in Rosati, MO after moving from Jake's Prairie when he was 9. At the age of 15 he worked for the Rosati Winery supervising German POWs. Then later, while managing a vineyard and helping the other grape growers in the community, he was employed for 20 years with the International Shoe Co. He was then the street superintendent for the city of St. James, MO for 23 years before retiring. After retirement, he worked part-time at the St. James Tourist Center. He was a member of the High Gate Baptist Church.
Cornell loved hunting and fishing. He always raised a big garden and loved sharing it with family and friends. Cornell had a very strong work ethic and set a wonderful example for his family.
He will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes: a daughter, Diane Daniel and husband Doug of St. James, MO; one son, Roger C. Licklider and wife Valerie of Rolla; loving companion, Vivian Ridenhour of St. James, MO; three grandchildren, Matthew Daniel, Heather Nelson and husband Jermiah, and Dalton Licklider; seven great grandchildren, Melissa Riggins and husband Cody, Bradley Daniel, Emily Daniel, Tucker Daniel, Hayden Daniel, Madelyn Licklider and Maia Nelson; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Perry Lewis and wife Betty and Ina Boulware; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family and friends.
A funeral service for Cornell A. Licklider will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment will follow in the Licklider Cemetery in Jake's Prairie, MO. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, February 6 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Licklider Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020