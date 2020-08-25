Dale Alan Ross
Dale Alan Ross, 86 of Kingdom City died on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at the Harry S. Truman Veteran's Hospital.
Dale was born on October 27, 1933 in Mountain View, Missouri to the late David Levi Ross and the late Opal Ruth (Cremeen) Ross. He grew up in Missouri and Nebraska, graduating from the University of Missouri in 1955.
On April 1, 1956 he married Forest Glee Harris. The couple began their marriage in Tokyo, Japan where he served as a 1st Lieutenant in the US Army. Upon returning to the US, he earned a MS Degree at the University of Missouri, followed by a career as a biochemist, employed in various capacities in the livestock and poultry feed industry throughout Indiana, Colorado, Nebraska and Missouri.
He is a member at Callaway Christian Church and served as an elder in other Christian churches where they lived. As a member of the Christian Church Evangelizing Association, he helped establish 15 new churches in the Indianapolis, IN area.
As a member of the Auxvasse Lions Club, Dale served in many leadership roles receiving the LCIF Helping Hands Award in 2018, the Lion of the Year award in 2019 and the International President's Certificate of Appreciation.
He was also a member of the Elks Club in Rolla.
He is survived by his wife of 64years, Forest Glee Ross, daughter, Dala Dunn (Dan) of Kingdom City and sister, Luella Brooks (Neal) of Columbia. He is also survived by two grandsons, Tyler Dunn (Shira) and Devon Dunn as well as three great-grandchildren, Vara Dunn, Hudson Dunn and Ethan Dunn.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David Levi Ross and Opal Ruth Ross and a brother, Wayne Ross.
Private graveside services with full military honors will be held at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Jacksonville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in conjunction with the Auxvasse Lions Club to: Auxvasse Community Builders Incorporated c/o Maupin Funeral Home, 301 Douglas Blvd., Fulton, MO 65251.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.maupinfuneralhome.com.