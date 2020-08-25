1/
Dale Alan Ross
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dale Alan Ross
Dale Alan Ross, 86 of Kingdom City died on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at the Harry S. Truman Veteran's Hospital.
Dale was born on October 27, 1933 in Mountain View, Missouri to the late David Levi Ross and the late Opal Ruth (Cremeen) Ross. He grew up in Missouri and Nebraska, graduating from the University of Missouri in 1955.
On April 1, 1956 he married Forest Glee Harris. The couple began their marriage in Tokyo, Japan where he served as a 1st Lieutenant in the US Army. Upon returning to the US, he earned a MS Degree at the University of Missouri, followed by a career as a biochemist, employed in various capacities in the livestock and poultry feed industry throughout Indiana, Colorado, Nebraska and Missouri.
He is a member at Callaway Christian Church and served as an elder in other Christian churches where they lived. As a member of the Christian Church Evangelizing Association, he helped establish 15 new churches in the Indianapolis, IN area.
As a member of the Auxvasse Lions Club, Dale served in many leadership roles receiving the LCIF Helping Hands Award in 2018, the Lion of the Year award in 2019 and the International President's Certificate of Appreciation.
He was also a member of the Elks Club in Rolla.
He is survived by his wife of 64years, Forest Glee Ross, daughter, Dala Dunn (Dan) of Kingdom City and sister, Luella Brooks (Neal) of Columbia. He is also survived by two grandsons, Tyler Dunn (Shira) and Devon Dunn as well as three great-grandchildren, Vara Dunn, Hudson Dunn and Ethan Dunn.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David Levi Ross and Opal Ruth Ross and a brother, Wayne Ross.
Private graveside services with full military honors will be held at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Jacksonville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in conjunction with the Auxvasse Lions Club to: Auxvasse Community Builders Incorporated c/o Maupin Funeral Home, 301 Douglas Blvd., Fulton, MO 65251.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.maupinfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maupin Funeral Home
301 Douglas Blvd
Fulton, MO 65251
(573) 642-3334
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Maupin Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved