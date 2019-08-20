|
Dannie Dean Bolin
Beloved brother, father, grandfather, and friend
Dannie Dean Bolin, of Rolla, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at the age of 82.
He was born in Beggs, OK, on July 12, 1937 to the late Ernest and Mildred (Osterhout) Bolin.
On October 10, 1958 he married Eleanor Giesler and they were later blessed with three daughters. Mrs. Bolin preceded him in death on February 26, 2003.
Mr. Bolin had a distinguished career with the USGS retiring with 30 years of service. The first eighteen years were spent in the field and the remainder at the Rolla office.
Among Dannie's many interests were being a ham radio operator, fishing, avid baseball and football fan, traveling, and never missing a meal. His priority though was spending time with his cherished family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and one brother, Son Bolin.
He will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes three daughters and sons-in-law, Debbie and Dave Brock, of Kansas City, MO, Jan and Jim Henningsen, of Rolla, and Linda and John Umlauf , of Rolla; one brother, Jimmie Bolin, of Skiatook, OK; four grandchildren, Steven Blackburn, Bryan Umlauf, Jessica Gamblin, Amy Bowman, and James Gamblin; five great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other extended family members and dear friends.
A visitation for the family and friends of Dannie Bolin will be held from 5-7 pm Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. There will be a private family interment service in the Pea Ridge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019