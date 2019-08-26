|
|
Danny Wade Reeves
Beloved husband, father and grandpa
Danny Wade Reeves, of Newburg, MO, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the age of 52.
He was born on August 8, 1967 in Columbia, MO to the late William Reeves and Alpha Rose (Burrus) Reeves. On March 9, 1991, he married Tonya (Bishop) Reeves in Newburg, MO.
In addition to his parents, Danny was also preceded in death by three brothers, Thomas Reeves, Jim Reeves and Paul Reeves; and one sister, Rosetta Pickney.
Danny was employed for 25 years by Royal Canin. He was employed by Bass Tracker Marine in Lebanon, MO for the past 2 1/2 years. Danny enjoyed hunting, fishing and dancing. He always had a smile. Above all, he loved spending time with his family.
Danny will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes: his wife, Tonya Reeves of Newburg, MO; two sons, Robert Bishop of Dixon, MO and Brandon Bishop of Poplar Bluff, MO; five brothers, Roy Reeves and wife Nancy of Vienna, MO, Kenny Reeves and wife Mona of Jefferson City, MO, Rick Reeves and wife Kaye of Vienna, MO, Gary Reeves of Vienna, MO, and Bob Reeves of Vienna, MO; three sisters, Judy Warnecke and husband Gary of Pocahontas, IL,
Sally Conner of Jefferson City, MO, and Peggy Faughn of Poplar Bluff, MO; two grandsons and four granddaughters.
A funeral service for Danny W. Reeves will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment will follow in the Newburg Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Autism Society.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019