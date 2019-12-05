|
Darla Jean Roach Tillott
Darla Jean Roach Tillott passed from this life on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at the age of 65. She was born on June 16, 1954, in Waynesville, Missouri, to Jack D. Roach and Jessie Sandifer Roach.
She was preceded in death by a son, Jeremy Alan Neef, and her father, Jack D. Roach.
She is survived by her husband, Ed Tillott of Rolla, her mother, Jessie Roach of Rolla, a brother, J.D. Roach and wife Debbie of Doolittle, a daughter, Erica Howdeshell of Rolla, a son, Jarrod Neef and wife Michelle of Georgia, two stepchildren, Nancy Zeien of Kentucky and Eddie Tillott of Minnesota, four grandchildren, Charlie, Serenity, Adam, and Pierce, and two step grandchildren, Clorrissa and Dante.
Darla enjoyed acting in plays at the Newburg Theatre. She loved cooking, especially for her friends and family, and owned many cooking gadgets. She also loved receiving compliments on her cooking and being bragged on. Darla loved her dogs and had a heart for all animals. She spent time volunteering for the Girl Scouts and the Red Cross. She was baptized at 12 years of age and was a member of the Newburg Baptist Church. Of all the jobs she held, being a grandma was her favorite.
Services for Darla will be held at the Newburg Baptist Church. The visitation will be on Friday, December 6th, 4:30 pm for family and 5:30 -7:30 pm for the public, and the funeral will be Saturday, December 7th, at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at the Pearidge Roach Cemetery in Doolittle, Missouri.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019