Darrell G Bradford


1932 - 2019
Darrell G Bradford Obituary
Darrell G. Bradford
Darrell G. Bradford, a retired Rolla area photographer, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019.
Darrell was born at Kinderpost, a small community near Licking, MO, on November 15, 1932, and moved to Rolla at the age of nine. He was an Eagle Scout, a former president of the Rolla Jaycees, a Korean War veteran, and a Rolla High School graduate, class of 1950. He was founder and co-owner of Bradford & Fitzsimmons Photography Studio, and later was a Civil Service photographer for the army at Fort Leonard Wood. Following retirement, he owned and managed several rental housing units in the Rolla area until his death.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Minnie, of 56 years; his parents, Livy and Jeanette Bradford of Rolla; and an older brother, Donald, who was killed by lightning on the family farm near Licking at the age of 14.
Surviving are two sons, Donald of Leslie, MO and David of rural Rolla; one daughter, Debbie of Centralia, MO; two grandchildren, Grant of St. Louis, MO and Lauren of Sullivan, MO; and a great grandson, Jace.
A funeral service for Darrell G. Bradford will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment will follow in the Shafer Cemetery near Licking, MO. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
