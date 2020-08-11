Darrell L. Bowman
Darrell L. Bowman, of Rolla, MO, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the age of 62.
He was born on April 22, 1958 in Rolla, MO to the late Edgar Lamar Bowman and Missouri (Woods) Bowman.
Darrell enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was also a car enthusiast.
He will be greatly missed by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
A graveside service for Darrell L. Bowman will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Rolla City Cemetery.
Online condolence may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.