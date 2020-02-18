|
Das Will Conway
Das Will Conway, who passed away on February 3, 2020, will be recognized by a U.S. Air Force Honors ceremony on 22 February in Chesterfield, Mo. He was 87 years old. He is survived by his sister, Barbara Harris, and brother-in-law, Jack Harris, of Rolla, Mo.
Conway attended the University of Missouri, where he earned a scholarship to play basketball. He graduated in 1955, with a BS in Business Administration and his ROTC commission in the U.S. Air Force. While in the service, he flew the F-89, T-33 (jet fighter trainer) and T-34 and T-28 jet planes.
Survivors also include children, Terri Conway and two grandchildren, Zachary Paul and Melanie Paul, and great grandchild, Hailey Paul (St. Louis, Mo.); Curtis Conway (St. Louis, Mo.); Patrick Conway (Inga Storbakken) and three grandchildren Ciara, Liv, and Fin Conway (Austin, TX); Adam Conway, Andrew Conway (Dallas, TX), and Allison Conway (Austin, Texas). He was preceded in death by his brother, Harold "Mac" Conway, and his parents, Harold and Eunice Conway (both long-time residents of Rolla, Mo.).
Conway was currently the owner of Nationwide Fire & Safety, LLC, headquartered in Chesterfield, Mo. His working career was involved in a number of occupations, including marketing and distributing commercial laundromats (some of which were installed in Rolla, Mo.), construction and development of a subdivision in Fenton, Mo., and a manufacturing company, Conway Technologies Corp. in McAllen, TX.
A brief memorial service will follow the U.S. Air Force Honors ceremony on 22 February in Chesterfield, Mo.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020