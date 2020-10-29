1/1
David Charles Woods
1965 - 2020
Services for David Charles Woods, 55, of Athens, TX are scheduled for 10 am Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Eubank Funeral Home in Canton, TX with Bro. Al Hoops officiating. Interment will be in Zion Hill Cemetery in the Walton Community.
Mr. Woods passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 in Tyler, TX. He was born March 5, 1965 in Rolla, Missouri to Mike Woods III and Mary Frances Campbell Woods.
David graduated Rolla High School and then served in the US Army Reserves. He was an veteran of the Iraq War and retired from the Army Reserves. David was a longtime member of the cattle industry. He loved working with cattle. He was also the owner of the Southwood Pilot Cars, LLC.
Mr. Woods is preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Mary Woods; sister, Susan Rogers; and niece, Bethanie Roberge.
David is survived by his wife, Alice Weatherford Woods of Athens, TX; children: Austin and Morgan Woods of Buffalo, MO, Seth Woods and Cali of Buffalo, MO, Ty Lowry of Athens, TX, Kendall Lowry of Athens, TX and Tate Lowry of Athens, TX, grandchildren: Gunner Boone Woods, Brisley Brooke Woods, and Rylee Henderson; sister, Julie and Paul Tucker of Poplar Bluff, MO; brother, Steve and Pat Woods of Greenwood, MO; nieces and nephews: Josh and Krista Duncan, Wendy and Joe Donley, Staci and Bill Quashnock, Meghan and Amit Kapur and Jacob Woods; and a host of other family and friends.
Family will receive friends 6-8 pm Wednesday at the funeral home.

Published in The Rolla Daily News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
