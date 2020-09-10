David gene seely
David Gene Seely age 61 of Albion passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at his home under the loving care of his family and Hospice. He was born September 14, 1958 in St. Peter, MN the son of Lewis and Lavonne (White) Seely. On December 22, 1984 in Rolla, MO, David was united in marriage to Debbie Croom and she survives him.
David graduated from St. Peter High School in MN, received his Bachelor's Degree from Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, MN and completed his Master's and PhD with University of Missouri in Rolla, MO. He taught Physics at Albion College for 28 years. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Albion, the American Physics Society and did Summer Research at Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Oak Ridge, TN.
In addition to his loving wife of 35 years, Debbie, David is also survived by a son, Matthew Seely, brother, Tom (Cheryl) Seely and sister, Laura (Karl) Seely Rydholm.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 3-7:30 PM at J. Kevin Tidd Funeral Home, 811 Finley Dr., Albion, MI.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are welcomed to Albion College's Dave Seely Memorial Fund, which will support initiatives most meaningful to Dave. Gifts may be sent via www.albion.edu/seely
or to Dave Seely Memorial Fund, 611 East Porter, Albion MI, 49224.
To leave online messages of condolence, please visit www.kevintiddfuneralhome.com