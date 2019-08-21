|
Dr. David Ray Cunningham
Emeritus Professor, beloved husband, father and grandfather
Dr. David Ray Cunningham, retired Professor Emeritus of the Missouri University of Science and Technology (Rolla, MO), died on July 24, 2019, of age-related causes. He was 84.
The son of Ray and Hattie (Kubon) Cunningham, he was born on Nov. 15, 1934, in El Reno, Oklahoma. After graduating in 1953 from El Reno High School in El Reno, Oklahoma, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering in 1956 from Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma. In 1958 he received a Master of Science degree in electrical engineering from the University of Idaho in Moscow, Idaho. He then pursued studies toward a doctoral degree in electrical engineering which he received in 1969 from Oklahoma State University.
In 1969 he was accepted onto the faculty of Missouri University of Science and Technology (the University of Missouri - Rolla) where for 30 years he taught electrical engineering courses. During his tenure he co-authored a textbook, Circuit Analysis, now in its second edition that continues to be used in the United States and internationally. He was a member of and faculty advisor to Eta Kappa Nu, the international honor society of the institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, and he was called upon to review test problems for the National Council of Examiners for Engineering and Surveying, the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.
As a child of the Depression he learned early on that goals were to be achieved only through hard work, including working on bridge gangs over summer breaks.
Before joining the academic community he was employed by General Electric, first at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation in Hanford, Washington, and later in Syracuse, New York, where he was instrumental in developing the first imaging machine, which led to the development of Xerox copiers. Early in his university career he worked during summer breaks for Conoco in Ponca City, Oklahoma. He received an honorable discharge from his service in the National Guard Reserves (Oklahoma) from 1954 to 1956, where he rose to the rank of Sargent E-5 in the HQ CO. 1st BN, 179th Infantry.
His professional commitments included memberships in the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers and the National Council of Examiners for Engineering and Surveying. He served as a professional engineer with the Missouri Board for Architects, Engineers, Land Surveyors & Landscape Architects and was inducted into Sigma Xi, a non-profit honor society for scientists and engineers.
In addition to being an active member of the university's Solar Car Team, he enjoyed bicycle riding and technical and mechanical challenges. His passions included reading and engaging in political and other wide-ranging conversations, often from the perspective of a teacher and always taking to heart the concerns of his colleague on the faculty. He was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Rolla.
He will be remembered for his quiet strength and dignity as a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Mary (Wakeford) Cunningham; a daughter, Linda M. Cunningham; and a grandson Kyle Lunsford and his wife, Amy, all of Rolla; a sister, Betty Cunningham Sears and her husband Eugene; a niece, Cynthia Cunningham, and other nephews and a niece, all of El Reno, Oklahoma; and a daughter-in-law, Minerva Cunningham, of Brownsville, Texas.
Dr. Cunningham was preceded in death by his son, Mark Stephen Cunningham; his brothers, Johnny and Paul Cunningham, and a sister, Lois Cunningham.
A Celebration of Life service for David will be conducted on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Null and Son Funeral Home, 1010 Kingshighway, Rolla. The visitation will begin at 10 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Rolla Animal Shelter.
The family appreciates prayers and support so lovingly given.
