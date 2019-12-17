|
Debra Sue Allen, of St. Louis, MO, formerly of Rolla, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the age of 63.
She was born on May 8, 1956 in Denver, CO to the late Donald Ray Byrd and Carolyn Sue (Carson) Byrd.
Debra Sue graduated from Westmont High School / Campbell, CA in 1974; and, received an AA in Paralegal Studies from Condie College / Campbell, CA in 1992.
While living in CA, she was a Tax Secretary for 10 years prior to her moving to Rolla, MO in 1996. A few years later, she worked as a Library Assistant at the Rolla Public Library for 12 years prior to retiring in January 2011.
In both states, Debra Sue was an active member of her churches and, enjoyed fellowship in God.
Debra Sue had many hobbies she enjoyed. She was an avid reader with interest in many genres. She was a movie buff, be it classics or modern day. She loved various styles of music, be it Rock-n-roll or religious. She had an eclectic knowledge of trivia, including the obscure. She loved quilting and cross-stitching and had made many beautiful pieces over the years. From her youth, Debra Sue was always involved with bowling, be it recreational or leagues.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Eleanor Byrd of Parker, CO.
She is survived by her children: one son, Tony Lem of CA, two daughters, Shanna Lem of Dayton, NV and Autumn Heib (David) of Waynesville, MO; one sister, Janet Martinez (Rick) of Carnation, WA; one stepsister, Melissa (Daniel) Klein of Irving, TX; one stepbrother, Matt Hogan of TX; five grand-children, Jason Vazquez, Anthony Sullivan, Jacob Sullivan, Lucille Heib, Edith Heib; one great grand-child, Michael Vazquez; nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends.
A private family service will be held at a later date with Interment at the Rolla Cemetery in Rolla, Phelps County, MO
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the () are suggested.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019