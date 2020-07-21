1/
Denise F (Fielder) Sphar
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Denise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Denise F. Sphar
Denise F. Sphar, of Duke, MO, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the age of 69.
She was born on November 19, 1950 in Springfield, MO to the late James and Virginia Fielder.
Denise was a graphic design artist at Fort Leonard Wood for 30 years. She also helped her husband operate their business, Rich's Last Resort, on the Big Piney River before retiring and selling the business.
Denise will be sadly missed by her surviving family which includes: her husband, Richard Sphar of Duke, MO; and two brothers, Jim Fielder and Ed Fielder.
A memorial gathering for Denise F. Sphar will be conducted from 12-2 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.
I n lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Denise's name are suggested to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Null & Son Funeral Home
1010 Kingshighway
Rolla, MO 65401
(573) 364-1200
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Null & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 21, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Marti
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved