Denise F. Sphar
Denise F. Sphar, of Duke, MO, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the age of 69.
She was born on November 19, 1950 in Springfield, MO to the late James and Virginia Fielder.
Denise was a graphic design artist at Fort Leonard Wood for 30 years. She also helped her husband operate their business, Rich's Last Resort, on the Big Piney River before retiring and selling the business.
Denise will be sadly missed by her surviving family which includes: her husband, Richard Sphar of Duke, MO; and two brothers, Jim Fielder and Ed Fielder.
A memorial gathering for Denise F. Sphar will be conducted from 12-2 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.
I n lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Denise's name are suggested to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.