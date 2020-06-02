Don E. Light, age 89, of Rolla, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 surrounded by his children and grandson.
Don was preceded in death by his beautiful and loving wife Betty of 68 years on May 6, 2020. They were preceded in death by their beloved daughter, Donna (Light) Feeler in 1985. Also preceding him in death were his parents, Gene Light and Helen L. (Fulton) Light.
Don is survived by his children, Steve Light (Teresa), Susan Hellem (Jim) and Diane Light (Janet), and son-in-law, Gary Feeler (Ima Jean). Other survivors include his grandchildren, and great grandchildren, Ryan Feeler (Alissha) and their children, Brady, Luke and Caleb; Amy Adam (Don), Justin Light, Lindsey Ruiz and her daughter Gaby and Leighton Williams (Shaun).
Don was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1954.
Ask anyone who knew him – Don loved basketball – especially when playing it. He was a point guard on his high school basketball team and loved to recount details of many games to whoever would listen, including the names and plays made by his teammates.
Don loved competition and being active in athletic endeavors/events/games most of his life. He competed in several Senior Olympic events, pick-up basketball games – but the one that iced the cake was playing softball on the Salem Avenue Baptist Church Team until he was 82. And oh how he played!
Don was always a giver – always looking for and finding ways to help others.
Don went on several mission trips to use his plumbing skills, electrical skills, and his willingness to work hard to help those in need. He made trips to New Orleans, LA after Hurricane Katrina, Joplin, MO after a horrendous tornado and trips to South Dakota to help out on an Indian Reservation, to name a few.
He loved Salem Avenue Baptist Church and served as a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher and general "Help Leon Reed Guy" do anything around the church that needed to be done, guy.
In addition to these – he was also a counselor at the Phelps County Baptist Association Camp for many summers.
Don had a life well lived and was a wonderful example and mentor for so many.
Due to current Covid concerns, the family will be having a private graveside service. A public "Celebration of Life" service will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Don's memory are suggested to the Goldschmidt Cancer Center at Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral home in Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.