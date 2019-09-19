|
Donald Anton Gundram
Donald Anton Gundram, son of the late Anton Harry and Gertrude Leora (Riche) Gundram, was born September 12, 1931 in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
At the age of 17, Don moved to Knoxville, Iowa. While in Knoxville, Don worked for Lindfelt Glove Factory where he had a hand in making famous baseball player Yogi Berra's baseball glove.
On April 4, 1953, Don was united in marriage to Ellen May Wagner and they were blessed with three children: Joyce, Debora, and Dianna. Don later adopted Kevin Dean Gundram.
In 1964, Don moved to Richland, Missouri where he remained until 1980. He worked for H.D. Lee in Richland, Lebanon, Hartville and also made trips to their Florida plant as well.
In 1980, Don moved to Florida and worked for Tropical Garment Company and retired after several years.
In his spare time, Don enjoyed being outdoors. You could find him either fishing, hunting or boating. He loved being on the water and even built a party barge. He was very talented when it came to woodworking, metal working and jewelry making with rocks that he tumbled, polished and cut. He did redwood carvings and engraving, built metal elevators and also made a bass fiddle.
Don was also an inventor. He invented attachments for a couple of industrial sewing machines that revolutionized the way seamstresses made garments. It increased productivity by 120% and he never did get a patent or any credit for his invention.
Don passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 in the Silverstone Place of Rolla, Missouri having attained the age of 88 years. He will be sadly missed, but fondly remembered by all those that knew and loved him.
Don leaves to cherish his memory, three children: Joyce Diercks of Council Bluffs, IA, Debora Clancy (Dan) of Agency, IA and Kevin Gundram (Terry) of Lake Whales, FL; one sister: Charlotte Rae Allard of Rolla, MO; one brother: Charles David Gundram of Newton, IA; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by baby daughter: Dianna Lynn Gundram; one sister: Eleanor Gertrude DesCamps; and son-in-law: Larry Diercks.
Burial was held in the Hazelgreen Cemetery near Richland, Missouri under the direction of Memorial Chapels and Crematory of Waynesville / St. Robert.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019