Donald E Sidwell


1940 - 2020
Donald E Sidwell Obituary
Donald E. Sidwell, of Rolla, passed away Saturday, January
11, 2020 at the age of 79.
He was born on March 8, 1940 in Rolla, MO to the late Elmer
Sidwell and Mary (Luebbert) Sidwell. On August 26, 1961 he
married Darlene "Kay" (Huffman) Sidwell. They celebrated 58
years of marriage.
Don enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, or anything outdoors.
He also enjoyed socializing. Don was a member of the Rolla
Lion's Club for 25 years. He retired from the U.S.G.S. after
30 years. Most of all, he was a family man.
Don will be sadly missed by his surviving family which includes:
his wife, Kay Sidwell of Rolla; two sons, Byron Sidwell
and Darin Sidwell and wife Becky, all of Rolla; one
brother, Larry Sidwell and wife Mary of Raleigh, NC; two sisters, Betty Phelps and husband
Joe and Dorothy Myers and husband Mike, all of Rolla; five grandchildren, Darren
Soutee, Brandi Harrah, Ethan Sidwell, Olivia Sidwell and Lillian Sidwell; and four great
grandchildren, Sloane Soutee, Stella Soutee, Tinsley Delamotte and Owen Harrah.
A memorial visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at
the Lion's Club Den in Rolla.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Rolla Lion's Club.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of
Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
