DONALD LEE STORIE
Beloved husband, veteran and golf lover
(Donald) United States Air Force and Army Veteran with 24 years of service passed away on December 5, 2018 at the age of 92 of natural causes.
Donald and Muriel were preceded in death by their number 1 son Donald L. Storie, Jr. of Cuba, MO and favorite son-in-law Colonel James J. Mannion U.S. Air Force (Ret) of Concord, NH. They are survived by daughter Nadeane Mannion of Bow, NH, sons Barry and wife Linda of Holiday Island, AR, Terry and wife Debra of Rolla, MO, Stacy and wife Sonja of Hayes, VA, Tracy of Newburg, MO, Carley and wife Heidi of San Antonio, TX, 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Ceremony for Donald and Muriel will be held at Fort Leonard Wood Veterans Cemetery in Waynesville, MO. With full military honors they will be laid to rest for eternity on Friday, May 10th at 2:00 pm.
Donald Lee Storie was born on April 3, 1926 in Maplewood, MO to the late Andrew and Olivia (Francisco) Storie of Richland, MO. Don was raised in Webster Groves and Kirkwood, MO with his brothers and sisters. After the 8th grade he started work caddying at Algonquin Golf Club in Saint Louis where his father was a grounds keeper. He learned to play golf which became his life long passion. At the age of 18 he was delivering telegrams on his bicycle for Western Union. On July 10, 1944 he was inducted into the U.S. Army and sent to Fort Leonard Wood for basic training. By April of 1945 he was in combat, fighting in Italy during the PO Valley Campaign. In 1946 he was sent to Korea. In 1947 after 2 years and 6 months he separated from the Army and went home to Kirkwood, MO to work as an automotive mechanic. By June of 1947 he rejoined the military and served overseas in Okinawa in 1948 and 1951, Germany in 1954, Japan in 1963, and Vietnam in 1965, 1966, and 1967. On July 12, 1969 he received his honorable discharge after serving 24 years 6 months and 25 days of service to his country. He was awarded the Bronze Star, WWII Victory Medal, European-African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, Army of Occupation Medal (Japan), Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal with Bronze Star, Vietnam Service Medal with 3 Bronze Stars, and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.
During his military service he played golf on the Air Force team and won a Interservice Championship. With his best friend Pete Arias they started the Arias Golf Club in Ontario, CA. He later became Club Champion. He competed with the Borg-Warner team in Los Angeles and played into his 80s. At his best he was a scratch - +2 handicap.
Seventy Five years later Donald will return to Fort Leonard Wood to be laid to rest with his wife and fellow veterans. He was a great father and a true American Hero. We love you and will miss you. Find somewhere to play some golf and get that hole in one.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from May 10 to May 11, 2019