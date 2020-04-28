|
|
Donald Leroy Foster
Donald Leroy Foster, of Newburg, MO, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the age of 80.
He was born on May 10, 1939 in Jerome, MO to the late Leroy Foster and Alfreda (Smith) Foster. On August 13, 1967, he married Katherine "Kathy" (Burrus) Foster in Rolla, MO.
Donald was a member of the Newburg Church of God. He enjoyed yard work and spending time with family.
He will be sadly missed by his surviving family which includes: his wife, Katherine Foster of Newburg, MO; a son, Eric Foster and wife, Kristina of Newburg, MO, one daughter, Michelle McWilliams and husband, Dwayne of Newburg, MO; three brothers, Joe Foster and wife, Joann of Dixon, MO, Jim Foster and Woody Foster, both of Jerome, MO; two sisters, Maxine Foster and Delores Beauchamp and husband, Al; all of Jerome, MO; four grandchildren, Travis McWilliams, Ryan McWilliams, Marshall Foster and Justin Cantu; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service for Donald L. Foster will be conducted. A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Newburg Church of God at a later date.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Newburg Church of God.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020