Donna Hazel Cherry
Donna Hazel Cherry, 85, was born on October 25, 1934 in Duke, Missouri to Henry and Millie (Winters) Regan. Donna passed away on April 14, 2020 in Houston, Missouri. Hazel loved gardening and making floral arrangements. She also enjoyed writing short stories and poetry. Hazel is survived by her son, Keith Cherry; two daughters, Carmen Cherry and Kela Canterbury; brother, James Reagan; sister, Catherine Kofahl; eleven grandchildren, and twenty great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements will be held private upon the family's request. Arrangements are entrusted to Fox Funeral Home, 128 S. Main St., Licking, Missouri. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020