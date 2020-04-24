Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fox Funeral Home
128 South Main
Licking, MO 65542
573-674-2293
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Cherry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Hazel (Regan) Cherry


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Hazel (Regan) Cherry Obituary
Donna Hazel Cherry
Donna Hazel Cherry, 85, was born on October 25, 1934 in Duke, Missouri to Henry and Millie (Winters) Regan. Donna passed away on April 14, 2020 in Houston, Missouri. Hazel loved gardening and making floral arrangements. She also enjoyed writing short stories and poetry. Hazel is survived by her son, Keith Cherry; two daughters, Carmen Cherry and Kela Canterbury; brother, James Reagan; sister, Catherine Kofahl; eleven grandchildren, and twenty great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements will be held private upon the family's request. Arrangements are entrusted to Fox Funeral Home, 128 S. Main St., Licking, Missouri. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -