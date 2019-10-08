|
|
Donna Kaye Lisenbe.
Donna Kaye Lisenbe, age 64 of Rolla, MO., passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Phelps Health Hospital in Rolla.
Donna was born on November 27, 1954 in Rolla, a daughter to the late Ernest and Mabel (Curtis) Bell.
On January 9, 1976, she was united in marriage to Richard Lisenbe who survives of the home. Donna was a 1974 graduate of Rolla High School. She was employed for many years at Sam's Tire in Rolla. She enjoyed working in her flower garden, camping and fishing.
In addition to her husband of 45 years Donna is survived by one son, Rick Lisenbe Jr., and his wife Jinna of Rolla; one daughter, Becky Kirn and her husband Mike of Rolla; four grandchildren, Abrianna, Madison, Brooklynn and Easton; one sister, Lucy Borders and husband Donnie of Ohio; one brother, Marvin Bell of Rolla and many extended family and friends.
She is preceded in death by two sisters, Linda Stevens and Wilma Ray.
In keeping Donna's wishes, she was cremated. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Cops Care (Shop with a cop) C/O Phelps County Sheriffs Dept or the . Cards may be sent to the family at the family of Donna Lisenbe C/O Rolla Cremation and Memorial P.O. Box 1602 Rolla, Mo. 65402.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019