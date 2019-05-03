|
DOROTHY ANN FISHER
Loving wife and mother
Dorothy Ann Fisher of Rolla, Missouri passed away at University Hospital, Columbia, Missouri on April 25th, 2019, after a short illness. Dorothy was born April 11th, 1937 in Alfred, North Dakota to Fred C. Sund and Alma Engebretsen Sund. She was raised on a farm near Cleveland, North Dakota and graduated from Jamestown University. Dorothy received her Master's Degree from the University of Denver.
She was employed in various state agencies in North Dakota. Dorothy married David Fisher on December 20th, 1966 in Cleveland, North Dakota. They had one son, Michael D. Fisher of Rolla.
Dorothy and her husband enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico. She especially enjoyed visiting London, England and Machu Picchu in Peru. Her main hobby was sewing quilts and embroidery. She gave many of her quilts away to family and friends.
Dorothy is survived by her husband David, her son Michael(& Tina) Fisher and two Grandchildren Benjamin Fisher and Joseph Fisher of Rolla. Dorothy chose to be cremated and her ashes to be interred at a later date. She was a loving wife and mother and will be greatly missed.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from May 3 to May 4, 2019