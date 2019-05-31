|
DOROTHY "DOTTIE" LORENE LENHARDT
Loving wife, mother, grandmother, and dear friend
Dorothy "Dottie" Lorene Lenhardt, 76, of Rolla, Missouri passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her devoted family. Dorothy was born in Rolla, Missouri on August 21, 1942, to the late Ray and Bernice (Prewett) McCracken.
Dorothy attended the Rolla Schools and was an RHS Class of 1960 graduate. She was a Security Guard for the University for over 20 years. She married the love of her life, Jeffery Lenhardt on August 19, 1978. This marriage was shared with her two children, Michelle and Monty, from her previous marriage to Ronald Nott. She enjoyed reading, listening to music, watching various tv shows, cooking for her family and friends; she loved her friends and was always the one who would cook and deliver meals to them at their time of need. She supported many local causes, including The Special Olympics and various other charities. Dorothy was very much into fashion, she loved to dress up, she always had her make-up on, and her hair done. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and dear friend to many and will be lovingly missed by all that knew and loved her.
Dorothy "Dottie" Lorene Lenhardt is survived by her devoted husband of 41 years, Jeff Lenhardt, of the home; daughter, Michelle Nott and partner Judy Earney, of Rolla, MO; son, Monty Nott, of Elk Grove, CA; granddaughter, Ashley Nott ,of San Francisco, CA ; brothers, Donald McCracken and wife Irene, of Potosi, MO, David McCracken and wife Sue, of Magnolia, TX, and Dwyane McCracken and wife Judy, of Union, MO; a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In addition to her parents Ray and Bernice McCracken, she was preceded in death by her sister Donita Costopolis and Jack Costopolis, brother-in-law.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the / Multiple Myeloma.
Funeral services will be held at the Rolla Chapel of the James & Gahr Mortuary on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 6:00 PM. Visitation for family and friends will be held at the Chapel prior to the service from 4 PM until service time.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from May 31 to June 1, 2019