Dorothy Lucille (Davis) Daniels
Beloved mother, grandmother and sister
Dorothy Lucille (Davis) Daniels, lifelong resident of Rolla, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the age of 91.
She was born in Rolla on April 1, 1928 to the late Rev. Henry Davis and Cordie (Towell) Davis.
On June 29, 1955, she married Everett Daniels. Everett preceded her in death on January 17, 2004.
Dorothy was a devout Christian. She attended several local area churches over the years and served as a Pastor for over twenty years at the Vichy Community Church. She was most gifted in her music ministry and was an accomplished musician playing the piano, accordion, mandolin and guitar at church and community events for over 80 years as well as playing or singing at 2200 funerals in her lifetime.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two infant children; six brothers, Raymond, Wilbur, Leonard, Wilson, Edmond, and Henry Davis Jr.; and two sisters, Eula Gabel and Roberta Roberts.
She will be greatly missed by her surviving family which includes her son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Kathy Daniels, of Rolla; two brothers, Lester Davis and wife Bette, of Rolla and Larry Davis and wife Roberta, of Rolla; one sister, Rosemary Chambers and husband Donald, of St. James, MO; two grandchildren, Alexis Taylor and husband Dallas and Kyle Daniels, both of Rolla; one great grandchild, Bailey Taylor; a host of nieces and nephews, other extended family members and dear friends.
A funeral service celebrating the life of Dorothy Daniels will be held at 2 pm Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment will follow in the Tennison Cemetery near Vichy, MO. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5-8 pm Saturday, June 22nd at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Vichy Community Church.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from June 20 to June 21, 2019