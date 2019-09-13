|
|
DOROTHY MARIE DOERR
Dorothy Marie Doerr (nee` Eckstein) was born April 2, 1924 in St. Clair, MO; the daughter of the late Edward Eckstein and his wife Rose nee` Schmitt. She passed away at the age of 95 on September 8, 2019. She received her education at St. Joseph Catholic School Neier. At the start of WWII, she got a job at Curtiss Wright, a manufacturer of aircrafts. She was "Rosie the Riveter." On a blind date, Dorothy met the love of her life, James Doerr. They were united in marriage on April 26, 1947 at St. Clare Catholic Church in St. Clair, MO. They made their home in St. Louis, MO and in 1969 moved to the Krakow, MO area. Dorothy was a devoted homemaker and mother to the ten children that blessed their marriage. She was a member of St. Joseph Neier Church.
She was proceeded in death by her parents; her husband, James Doerr on November 16, 2001; by two sons, Raymond Doerr and Fredrick Doerr; and seven brothers and sisters, Irene Stuesse, Lorraine Voss, Edward Eckstein, Elmer Eckstein, Walter Eckstein, Alphonse Eckstein, and Melvin Eckstein.
She is survived by four daughters, Sharon Wildebrandt and husband Ronald of Rosebud, MO, Karen Dierking and husband Nathan of Beaufort, MO, Brenda Bolzenius and husband Valery of Beaufort, MO and Katherine Doerr of Union, MO; four sons, Robert L. Doerr and wife Celeste of New Haven, MO, Kevin Doerr and wife Cindy of New Haven, MO, Kenneth Doerr and wife Julie of St. Clair, MO and Karl Doerr and wife Christi of Doolittle, MO; fourteen grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; one sister, Albertha Marchi of Crestwood, MO; and one sister-in-law, Jackie Doerr of Texas.
Visitation for 95-year-old Dorothy Doerr was held Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. at the Oltmann Funeral Home in Union, MO.
A parish rosary was held at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Funeral mass was Thursday at 11 a.m. at the St. Joseph Neier Church.
Burial was at 3 p.m. on Thursday at St. Theresa Cemetery in Dixon, MO.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the St. Theresa Cemetery Fund, Masses, or the .
The Doerr Family was served by the Oltmann Funeral Home in Union, MO.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019